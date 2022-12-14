Pickett (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Though the extent of Pickett's activity in the Steelers' first Week 15 session isn't fully known, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com relays that Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky split the first-team work during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Pryor's report suggests that Pickett may have taken part mostly in individual work, but his presence on the field in any capacity at least demonstrates some level of progression through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Since he's now in the protocol for a second time during his rookie season, Pickett may have a tough time gaining clearance ahead of Sunday's game in Carolina. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will likely wait until after Friday's practice session before announcing whether Pickett, Rudolph and Trubisky will draw the Week 15 start.
