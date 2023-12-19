Pickett (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pittsburgh's current plan is for Mason Rudolph to be the team's starting quarterback Saturday against the Bengals, with previous fill-in starter Mitch Trubisky getting demoted to third on the depth chart. On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin left "the door ajar" for Pickett to be available this weekend for the first time since suffering a high right-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Cardinals, per ESPN.com. Pickett may need to be listed as full on at least one of the Steelers' two remaining Week 16 practice reports Wednesday or Thursday in order to give himself a chance to be available Saturday.