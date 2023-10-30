Pickett (ribs) was listed as limited on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Pickett made an early departure from Sunday's 20-10 loss due to a hard hit that he endured late in the second quarter. He suffered a rib injury as a result, but even with Pittsburgh preparing to host the Titans on a short week Thursday, coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that "the door is definitively ajar" for Pickett to be available this week. Pickett is considered a "game-time type decision," so his status will be one to monitor closely as Thursday's game draws closer. Mitch Trubisky will be called upon to start if Pickett is unable to suit up.