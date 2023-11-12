Pickett completed 14 of 23 passes for 126 yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.

Pickett's production through the air was similar to his new average of merely 120 yards over his last three outings. However, with the Steelers rushing for 205 yards Sunday, his muted impact was enough to help Pittsburgh to another narrow victory. Although he has now gone five straight games without an interception, Pickett's two passing touchdowns over that span evidence his very mild stock.