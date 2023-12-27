Pickett (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett is gradually working his way back from a Dec. 4 procedure on his right ankle, but at this stage it appears that the Steelers are proceeding as though Mason Rudolph will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Added clarity regarding Pickett's Week 17 status will arrive no later than Friday's final injury report, but given Rudolph's strong play in this past Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals, the Steelers can afford to proceed deliberately with Pickett.