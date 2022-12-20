Pickett (concussion) is listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

While the Steelers didn't actually practice Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Pickett to return and start Saturday against the Raiders. Of course, the rookie will first need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol -- something that still hadn't happened as of Tuesday morning, per Tomlin.