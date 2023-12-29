Pickett (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

While Pickett, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is questionable for the contest, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Friday that Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Steelers in Week 17. As a result, Pickett could serve in a backup capacity Sunday, but if he's made inactive, Mitch Trubisky would serve as Pittsburgh's No. 2 QB versus Seattle.