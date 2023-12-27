Pickett (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett is gradually working his way back from a Dec. 4 procedure on his right ankle, but at this stage, the Steelers seem to be proceeding as though Mason Rudolph will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Added clarity regarding Pickett's status will arrive when Pittsburgh releases its final injury report of the week Friday, but given Rudolph's strong play in this past Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals, the Steelers can afford to proceed deliberately with Pickett.