Pickett started Friday's preseason opener and logged one offensive drive, completing six of seven pass attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 exhibition win over Tampa Bay.

Pickett looked to prove the early camp reports of his improved ability to make quick reads from the pocket following a bumpy rookie season. The 2022 first-round pick looked to be in control of the first unit, dialing up four different receivers before ending the drive with a 33-yard touchdown strike to starting wideout George Pickens. If Pickett can carry this momentum into the regular season, we could see him post some gaudy numbers with the Steelers' talented cast of pass-catchers.