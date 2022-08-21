Pickett completed six of seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Pickett entered the game after Mitch Trubisky but was the more effective of the duo. Pickett connected with each of the Steelers' starting receivers as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth for big gains of 24, 17, 16 and 11 yards. He also led an effective two-minute drill that ended in a touchdown pass to Benny Snell with 29 seconds left in the first half. Trubisky is still likely to be the starter in Week 1 against the Bengals, but Pickett made a strong case for the job with his performance Saturday.