Pickett completed 18 of 32 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Ravens.

Pickett was surprisingly able to suit up after suffering a knee injury in Week 4, and he delivered one of his better performances of the season. In addition to averaging 7.0 yards per attempt, he also managed to not turn the ball over for the second time in five games for the campaign. The highlight of his day came with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, when he delivered a 41-yard touchdown pass deep down the right sideline to George Pickens. Even given the relatively positive effort, Pickett has yet to top 235 passing yards in a game this season and has only one multi-touchdown performance.