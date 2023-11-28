Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is dealing with ankle soreness and could have his practice participation limited early on during Week 13 prep, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Tomlin didn't seem concerned about Pickett's availability for this Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but the signal-caller still looks like he could be at risk of missing out on some reps when the Steelers hold their first Week 13 practice Wednesday. In his first game this past Sunday with a new offensive coordinator (Eddie Faulkner) and play caller (Mike Sullivan), Pickett turned in a quality performance in the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Bengals, completing 24 of 33 pass attempts for a season-high 278 yards while taking no sacks and committing no turnovers.