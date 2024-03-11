Pickett won't necessarily have the opportunity to compete with newly signed Russell Wilson for a starting job, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson may be past his prime but nonetheless became a strong favorite for the Week 1 start when his decision to sign with the Steelers was announced Sunday night. GM Omar Khan said a week earlier that he had "full faith" in Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick (20th overall) with more regular-season wins (14) than TD passes (13). A good defense and strong record in one-score games has allowed the Steelers to stick in the playoff hunt the past two years, but Wilson should give the offense some actual upside in what likely will be a run-first system under new coordinator Arthur Smith. Meanwhile, QB Mason Rudolph now seems likely to sign with a new team, leaving Wilson and Pickett as the experienced QBs in Pittsburgh.