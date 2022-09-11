Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to have Pickett 'sit-and-learn' all season long behind Mitch Trubisky, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their morning preview show.

This isn't necessarily surprising that Tomlin, who has never had a losing season, would prefer to go that route. Moreover, it's logical for a coach to plan that when naming a veteran as the starter - it would be unusual if Tomlin came out and said that he plans to swap quarterbacks later in the season.