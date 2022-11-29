Pickett completed 20 of 28 passes for 174 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. He also threw a two-point conversion and rushed six times for 32 yards.

Pickett had George Pickens open in the end zone on third down with the Steelers looking to take a 20-3 lead late in the first half, but the rookie quarterback overthrew the rookie wide receiver, who almost made a spectacular one-handed grab to bail Pickett out. That miscue aside, Pickett looked composed and in command as the Steelers took a 16-3 halftime lead. He went quiet in the third quarter but heated up in the fourth after Pittsburgh fell behind 17-16, leading a game-winning drive that featured a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run followed by a Pickett-to-Pickens two-point conversion. Pittsburgh's defense held for the final 9:55 to hand Pickett his third win in seven starts. He'll have a decent shot at win No. 4 against Atlanta on the road in Week 13.