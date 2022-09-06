Pickett is listed as the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback on the team's most recent Week 1 depth chart released Tuesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Just one day earlier, the rookie first-round pick had been listed third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, but Pickett will now flip spots with Rudolph as Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati approaches. Head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to formally name Trubisky as the team's starter later Tuesday, at which time more clarity on whether Pickett or Rudolph is the top backup should come. Pickett notably played ahead of Rudolph in the Steelers' exhibition finale and was an efficient passer in his first preseason (29 completions on 36 attempts for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions), so he's more than deserving of opening the regular season as the team's No. 2 signal-caller.