Pickett is slated to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the left knee injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Texans, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site, coach Mike Tomlin noted after the contest that the QB's injury was being evaluated, but at this stage the severity of Pickett's knee issue is unclear. If he's forced to miss any time, Mitch Trubisky is next in line to handle the team's signal-caller duties, with Mason Rudolph in reserve.