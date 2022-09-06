Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Pickett will open the regular season as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind starter Mitch Trubisky, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers created some uncertainty about Pickett's Week 1 role by listing him as the third quarterback behind Trubisky and Mason Rudolph on the depth chart the team released Monday, but Tomlin said Tuesday that Rudolph's listing ahead of Pickett was a "clerical error," per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. Pittsburgh has since updated its depth chart to list Pickett as the No. 2 option, and Tomlin noted that the rookie first-round pick will take all the backup reps in practice leading up to the Week 1 contest. Rudolph, meanwhile, is expected to be a healthy inactive while the other two signal-caller are available, leaving Pickett as the next man up to start should Trubisky miss time or lose the job for performance-related reasons at any point in 2022. The 24-year-old Pickett was sharp throughout the Steelers' three-game preseason slate, completing 29 of 36 attempts for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.