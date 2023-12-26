Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett (ankle) is "in the same position" with his injury as last week, with Tomlin noting that Mason Rudolph is "scheduled to be" the Steelers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Seattle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin stopped short of guaranteeing that Rudolph will make a second straight start after he threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in this past Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals, but the Steelers appear set to go with Rudolph again while Pickett's health remains something of a question mark. After missing the Steelers' previous two games while recovering from right ankle surgery, Pickett was cleared to resume individual work, but he didn't make enough progress to attain active status for the Week 16 matchup with the Bengals. Tomlin noted that the Steelers will see where Pickett is at from a mobility standpoint by the end of the practice week before ruling on his status and/or determining his role for Sunday's game. Even if Pickett isn't able to mix into drills with the first-team offense this week, it's possible that he could still be active as Rudolph's backup over Mitch Trubisky if the Steelers feel comfortable with Pickett's ability to move around the pocket.