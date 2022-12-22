Pickett will start Saturday's game against the Raiders after he confirmed that he was cleared by an independent neurologist Monday and removed from the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season during the Steelers' Week 14 loss to the Ravens, when he exited the contest and then briefly re-entered before leaving the game for good after self-reporting symptoms of a brain injury, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The rookie signal-caller wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice last week and ended up sitting out Pittsburgh's win over Carolina on Sunday, but he's been able to take every rep with the first-team offense so far in Week 16. Though he'll reclaim starting duties from Mitch Trubisky this weekend, Pickett told Lolley that he'll be switching helmets and wearing a visor with the hope of offering better protection against another head injury over the final three games of the season.