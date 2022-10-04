Pickett is listed as the top quarterback on Pittsburgh's Week 5 depth chart, confirming he'll make his first NFL start Sunday in Buffalo, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

As anticipated, the rookie first-round pick will supplant Mitch Trubisky as Pittsburgh's new starter after replacing Trubisky in the second half of last week's 24-20 loss to the Jets. Though Pickett threw three interceptions in his NFL debut, he was at least able to provide a spark by completing 10 of 13 attempts for 120 yards to go with six carries for 15 yards and two scores, the second of which gave the Steelers a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Pickett didn't showcase major rushing ability in college and can't be counted on to be as useful of a contributor on the ground as he was Week 4, but the 24-year-old at least displayed efficient passing in the preseason and shouldn't be as turnover prone as he was in his NFL debut. He'll make for a worthy speculative pickup in superflex leagues or formats that start two quarterbacks each week.