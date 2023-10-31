Pickett (ribs) said Tuesday that he intends to play in Thursday's game against the Titans, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pickett opened Week 9 with a limited listing on Monday's estimated practice report, and he relayed one day later that he did some light throwing in what was yet another walkthrough session. He thus appears poised for another listing of LP, which will be confirmed when the Steelers post their next injury report later Tuesday.