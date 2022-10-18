Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but the rookie quarterback has been cleared to participate fully in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Pickett set to receive the green light to take contact three days after exiting Sunday's win over the Buccaneers to be evaluated for a concussion, only an independent neurologist clearing him stands in the way of the 24-year-old exiting the five-step protocol. Even though Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and performed efficiently to help lead the Steelers to victory, Tomlin noted that Pickett will start Week 7 in Miami if he clears the protocol, as expected.