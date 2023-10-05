Pickett (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickett was a limited participant in the Steelers' first Week 5 practice Wednesday after missing the final quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Texans, but the quarterback's return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to play through a bone bruise in his left knee this Sunday against the Ravens. Barring any setbacks at practice Friday, Pickett seems destined to head into the weekend without an injury designation.