Pickett (ankle) logged another limited practice Wednesday, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

Pickett worked behind Mason Rudolph and ahead of Mitch Trubisky, though Saunders notes Pickett's movement looked limited compared to the other two quarterbacks. Rudolph has been penciled in as the tentative starter for Saturday's game against the Bengals, though Pickett would be Pittsburgh's first choice to start if deemed healthy enough to play without significant limitations.