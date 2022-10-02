Pickett took over for Mitch Trubisky to start the second half of Sunday's game against the Jets, ESPN Rich Cimini reports.

At the time, the Jets held a 10-6 lead, while Trubisky had completed seven of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception. It remains to be seen if this leads to Pickett starting next Sunday's game against the Bills, but a strong effort in his NFL regular season debut would no doubt support the chances of such an outcome.