Pickett (ribs) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, the Steelers held more of a walk-through session than a traditional practice Tuesday, and Pickett was spotted doing some light throwing in the portion of the workout that was open to the media. After injuring his ribs and exiting this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Pickett and the Steelers face a quick turnaround Week 9 with a Thursday night game against the Titans. Despite having limited time to heal from the injury, Pickett said Tuesday that he expects to start Thursday's game. Unless he upgrades to full practice participation Wednesday, however, Pickett will likely be listed as questionable heading into the contest.