Pickett (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Pickett approached the game without an injury designation after being listed as a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, and it's been confirmed that the QB will play through a bone bruise in his knee that he sustained during Week 4 action. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Pickett began the practice week working with a knee brace but shed that by Thursday. That said, the QB's mobility could be limited to some degree Sunday, with Garafolo suggesting that the Steelers could look to establish the run versus Baltimore, with an eye toward avoiding 3rd-and long situations as much as possible.