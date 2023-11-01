Pickett (ribs) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report and doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Titans, Teresa Varley of the Steelers official site reports.

Pickett, who was forced out of this past Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars due to a rib injury, previously stated that he planned to play Thursday, an outcome that's been confirmed by the Steelers' final Week 9 injury report. With QB Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury, Pickett will be facing off against 2023 second-rounder Will Levis, while working with a fully healthy wideout corps featuring Diontae Johnson, who logged 14 targets in Week 8, in his second game back since returning from IR.