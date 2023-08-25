Pickett completed all four of his passes for 86 yards in Thursday's preseason game in Atlanta.

Picket played two drives in each of Pittsburgh's three preseason games and completed 13 of 15 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He did a lot of that damage against backups, especially Thursday in Atlanta, but it's nonetheless promising that he was so accurate throughout August and displayed good chemistry with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (both of whom had catches of 30-plus yards). Those two and TE Pat Freiermuth are the favorites to pile up targets from Pickett in a Week 1 home game against the 49ers on Sept. 10.