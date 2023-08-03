Pickett has been making good reads in practice early in training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Pickett had an up-and-down rookie season in 2022, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing 55 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He had some encouraging games but had some inefficient performances and topped 200 passing yards in just four of his 13 games last year. He enters the 2023 campaign as the Steelers' clear starting quarterback and has impressed during training camp, but he'll likely be somewhat limited by offensive coordinator Matt Canada's run-first offense.