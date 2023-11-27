Pickett completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Pickett showed signs of improvement in his first game after offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired. Most significantly, Pickett completed passes over the middle of the field to Pat Freiermuth, a piece of the offense that had been missing prior to Sunday's performance. At least in part, that led to a season-best yardage total, with the only blemish being that Pickett failed to record a passing score. Despite the noted improvement, Pickett has just six passing touchdowns in 11 games -- only one of which has come in his last six contests.