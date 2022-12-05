Pickett completed 16 of 28 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Falcons.

Pickett wasn't asked to do much in the win, as the Steelers ran the ball 37 times as opposed to his 28 pass attempts. As has been the case for the last few weeks, Pickett showed flashes of competency with long completions of 57, 20 and 17 yards - the final of which was his lone touchdown of the game. Those gains also helped Pickett average 7.0 yards per attempt, the first full game in which he's broken that threshold. Despite those positives, Pickett has thrown for under 200 yards in four of his last five games and has yet to throw for multiple scores in a contest.