Pickett is listed as Pittsburgh's No. 3 quarterback on the team's Week 1 depth chart that was released Monday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to officially announce a starting quarterback for Sunday's season opener in Cincinnati, Mitch Trubisky's placement atop the depth chart along with his usage in the preseason implies that he'll be under center for Pittsburgh in Week 1. Pickett, a rookie first-round selection, received the chance to battle for the job in the preseason and showed an accurate arm while limiting mistakes during the exhibition slate, but Trubisky's greater body of experience was likely a major factor in the Steelers opting for the veteran option. Pickett's placement on the depth chart behind not only Trubisky but also Mason Rudolph is the bigger surprise, given that Pickett appeared in the preseason finale directly behind Trubisky while Rudolph worked with the third-string offense. Experience may also be the prevailing reason why Rudolph is listed as the No. 2 option, but Pickett may still be the likelier candidate of the two to step in as the starter if Trubisky is benched or is sidelined for any reason in 2022.