Pickett will start Friday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Pickett has reportedly showcased an improved ability to read the field early in training camp, so it will be interesting to see whether that translates to his first preseason action Friday. The second-year quarterback is coming off a rookie season in which he threw for more than 200 passing yards in just four of 13 appearances, with a 7:9 TD:INT ratio. He and the Steelers' first-team offense may only handle a series or two in Tampa Bay on Friday.