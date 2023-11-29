Pickett (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic on Tuesday that Pickett's practice participation might be limited this week as Pittsburgh prepares for a home game against the Cardinals this weekend. Pickett ended up being a full participant for the Steelers' first Week 13 session, and while it's possible his mobility is affected by the ankle issue, there's no concern about the signal-caller missing an upcoming matchup with one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
