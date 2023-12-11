Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett (ankle) is not a candidate to play Week 15, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett has already missed one game while recovering from tightrope surgery to address a right high-ankle sprain, and he won't have an opportunity to retake the field in time for Saturday's game against the Colts. It remains to be seen whether Pickett could have a chance of getting back on the field Week 16 versus Cincinnati. In the meantime, the Steelers will continue to rely on Mitch Trubisky under center, with Mason Rudolph handling backup duties.