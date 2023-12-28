Pickett (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though Pickett practiced in a limited fashion for the second day in a row, the Steelers haven't made a decision if he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after having missed Pittsburgh's last three games while recovering from a right ankle procedure. If Pickett is cleared to suit up this weekend, he'll likely be serving as the team's No. 2 quarterback, as head coach Mike Tomlin already indicated earlier in the week that Mason Rudolph is being prepped for a second straight start.