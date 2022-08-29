Pickett came in after Mitchell Trubisky in Sunday's 19-9 preseason win over the Lions, completing 10 of 14 pass attempts for 90 yards.

Pickett came in with the second unit after Trubisky got the start as expected, but after the game head coach Mike Tomlin stated that he hadn't made a starting quarterback decision yet, according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. Mason Rudolph (zero passing yards on three attempts) also is in the mix, but it appears as though Trubisky and the rookie are the two frontrunners, with the former being the slight favorite based on experience. Pickett certainly has looked the part this preseason, but the Steelers' coaching staff may want a more-seasoned option to manage a talented group of young playmakers. Whoever Tomlin picks shouldn't affect too many fantasy decisions Week 1, as neither quarterback should warrant a start in standard formats.