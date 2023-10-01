Pickett won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans after suffering a left knee injury.
Before his exit, Pickett completed 15 of his 23 passing attempts for 114 yards and an interception while carrying twice for nine yards. Mitch Trubisky will take over at quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's contest and possibly beyond if Pickett's knee injury ends up being anything other than a minor issue.
