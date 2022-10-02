Pickett completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 120 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing six times for 15 yards and two scores during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Jets.

The Steelers' offense was inefficient during the first half of Sunday's matchup, so Pickett made his NFL debut by taking over for Mitch Trubisky following halftime. Although the rookie first-rounder threw three interceptions, he was relatively productive and reached the end zone three times with his legs. Pickett nearly led the Steelers to the comeback victory, and it certainly seems possible that the team will turn to the rookie as the starting quarterback following a 1-3 start to the season.