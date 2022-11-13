Pickett completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 199 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Pickett was somewhat inefficient through the air during Sunday's matchup, but he propped up his fantasy production with a career-high 51 rushing yards while also reaching the end zone on the ground. The rookie first-rounder has now topped 1,000 passing yards to begin his professional career, as he's completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,161 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions over his first six games with the Steelers.