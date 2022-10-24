Pickett completed 32 of 44 pass attempts for 257 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while rushing three times for 20 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Pickett sustained a concussion last week against Tampa Bay but was able to suit up after practicing in full all week. The rookie first-rounder kept the Steelers in contention for most of Sunday's primetime matchup on the road, but he threw a pair of interceptions in the closing minutes en route to the team's fifth loss of the season. It seems likely that Pickett will continue to start under center despite Sunday's lackluster performance, but he'll face a tough matchup against the Eagles next week prior to Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye.