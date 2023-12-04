Pickett (ankle) will undergo ankle surgery Monday but is not expected to be placed on IR, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Pickett is expected to miss extended time due to the right ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals, but by not placing him on IR the Steelers are leaving a window open for him to return in time earlier than Week 18. While Pittsburgh hasn't yet officially ruled Pickett out for Thursday's matchup against the Patriots, that announcement currently seems all but inevitable. Mitch Trubisky will stand to start under center for the Steelers until Pickett is deemed fully healthy.