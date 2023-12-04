Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett (ankle) has undergone a successful procedure and will miss Thursday's game against the Patriots, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Pickett is expected to avoid IR, which would allow him to return earlier than Week 18, but after undergoing ankle surgery he may nonetheless have to miss more than one game. Tomlin confirmed Monday that Pickett is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. In the meantime, beginning with Thursday's contest against New England, Mitch Trubisky will step up as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. Trubisky entered Sunday's loss to Arizona just before halftime and completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.