Pickett (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Prior to exiting the contest and being replaced by Mitch Trubisky, Pickett completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 67 yards and a TD. Pickett will now look to clear the NFL's concussion protocols ahead of next Sunday's game against the Dolphins.