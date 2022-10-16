Pickett (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Prior to exiting the contest and being replaced by Mitch Trubisky, Pickett completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 67 yards and a TD. Pickett will now look to clear the NFL's concussion protocols ahead of next Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Headed to locker room•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Plenty of volume in first NFL start•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Overtakes Trubisky, starting Week 5•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Expected to take over as starter•
-
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Tallies two rushing touchdowns•