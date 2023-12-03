The Steelers announced that Pickett (ankle) has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though he was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, Pickett appeared on the Steelers' Week 13 injury report while managing ankle discomfort. He started and completed seven of 10 attempts for 70 yards and carried three times for three yards in Sunday's contest before injuring his right ankle on a scramble near the goal line with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter. Mitch Trubisky took over at quarterback for Pickett and will now direct the Pittsburgh offense for the rest of the day. The Steelers are facing a quick turnaround for Week 14 with a Thursday night matchup versus the Patriots, so Pickett's status for that contest would appear to be murky, at best.