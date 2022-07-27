Pickett has been the third QB through drills at training camp, behind presumed Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky and fourth-year pro Mason Rudolph, John Luciew of PennLive.com reports.

Rudolph already has two years of experience with OC Matt Canada but has thrown for only 2,366 yards, 16 TDs and 11 INTs on 384 career attempts (6.2 YPA). The Steelers did go 5-4-1 in his starts filling in for Ben Roethlisberger over the past three years, so it isn't a given that Pickett eclipses Rudolph by Week 1, even with a clear advantage in athleticism (and draft status). The bigger question, of course, is when the rookie first-round pick will get his shot to start, which largely depends on the performance and health of likely Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers have deployed Trubisky as their first-team QB since the spring, now continuing the trend in the opening days of training camp. Pickett will have a chance to shake up the competition Aug. 13 when the Steelers host the Seahawks in their preseason opener.