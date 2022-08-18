Pickett will be the second quarterback to play for the Steelers in Sunday's preseason game at Jacksonville, entering the contest before Mason Rudolph, ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he wants to give Pickett "more varsity action" since he already knows what he has in Rudolph. It doesn't necessarily mean the rookie is moving up the depth chart, though that's certainly a possibility this year, down the road if not before Week 1. The division of practice and preseason reps so far points to Trubisky as the probable starter Week 1 at Cincinnati.