Pickett worked mainly with the Steelers' second-team offense during Monday's practice session, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Pickett impressed during his preseason debut Saturday against Seattle, completing 13 of 15 pass attempts for 95 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for 16 yards. He primarily worked with the third-stringers ahead of the preseason opener and was the third quarterback on the field behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph on Saturday. However, the team's coaching staff said that the rookie's progression to working with the second-team offense was planned ahead of time rather than being based on his performance. "Yeah, we've got a system in place," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Monday. "Coach, we've had this thing mapped out since I don't know when. We'll continue to stay right on our plan and see where it goes." The Steelers haven't revealed much about their plans at quarterback early in camp, but Trubisky appears to be the frontrunner for the starting job. However, Monday's usage signaled that the team could have a plan in place to at least slot Pickett in as the No. 2 option to begin the year if he continues to progress well.